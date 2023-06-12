Why Melissa Gorga Wasn’t Nervous About Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

Fans had been waiting for the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 since the summer of 2022. We heard about the cheating rumor surrounding Melissa Gorga and some random guy we don’t care about. And we also heard that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas gagged the Gorgas during the season finale.

Before the season aired, both sides cleared each other in the press and online. At BravoCon, the RHONJ panel was split in half to avoid any juicy spats that would’ve been better saved for the reunion. But now that it’s finally here, the wait is officially over.

When the reunion kicked off, Teresa did admit to being nervous. But for her sister-in-law, she claims she wasn’t worried even a little. On her podcast, On Display, Melissa, 44, claimed she’s not a liar like her co-star Teresa and her husband, Luis.

“When you’re sitting there, and you don’t have a million different stories that you’re trying to remember – I just knew that I was gonna say the truth and the facts – I didn’t have nerves that day,” Melissa said.

Who’s telling the truth?

Teresa, Melissa, Luis, and Joe Gorga have been at odds their entire show run. Of course, it’s all been over silly misunderstandings, but their failure to reach an agreement on some issues has caused a halt in whatever progress fans hoped they would make.

Unfortunately, their current feud is a continuation of the decade-old argument regarding how Melissa and Joe got on the show in the first place. For years, Teresa has claimed her family went behind her back by messaging Bravo execs to snag a spot on RHONJ. On the other hand, Melissa has vehemently denied those claims. But recent statements from a former Real Housewives producer would say otherwise.

“This thing happened 14 years ago … But my story has always stayed consistent. I want the world to know I have nothing against Melissa Gorga. I don’t know her. She doesn’t know me … I know her enough to know that she’s Facebook-friended me,” Carlos King revealed on his podcast.

“… If Melissa can find me on Facebook as the field producer of the show, then it’s very plausible, allegedly, that she would allegedly also reach out to other producers who were bigger in title than me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion concludes Tuesday June 13 at 8/7c.

TELL US — HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT MELISSA’S COMMENTS? WHO DO YOU THINK IS TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT HOW THE GORGAS GOT ON THE SHOW?