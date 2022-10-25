Luis Ruelas Says Teresa Giudice Has Been “Vindicated” Following Carlos Kings’ Proclamation That Melissa and Joe Gorga Joined RHONJ Behind Her Back

Has Teresa Giudice finally been cleared in the ongoing feud regarding Melissa and Joe Gorga’s Real Housewives of New Jersey appearance? It sure is looking that way.

OG RHONJ fans know all about Teresa and Melissa’s decade-long beef from family drama, husband drama, and sister drama. After Tre went away, it seemed like the Gorgas and the Giudices had finally reached a middle ground and were planning to move forward together on the show as a family.

They don’t speak much about the past… unless it relates to Melissa and Joe blindsiding Teresa by agreeing to film the show without consulting her first.

Tre has stood ten-toes down since she first made this claim and the Gorgas have also stood firm in their claim that they did alert their sister. For years and years, we’ve heard both sides with no true inside scoop as to who is telling the truth. But now, we’ve finally gotten our answer.

Carlos King, the first Black man to executive produce the Real Housewives of Atlanta and one of the producers on the Real Housewives of New Jersey has come forward to share a little exclusive tea we’ve all been dying to know. He shared specifically that Teresa called him a week before filming for season 3 started, freaking out because she found out Melissa and Joe were going to be cast members on the show. He said Tre expressed sentiments regarding not wanting to fight with her family on TV especially when they weren’t in the best place at the time.

And that’s all she wrote.

There’s nothing else left to be said except for Teresa was always telling the truth. And unsurprisingly, Melissa and Joe were not being honest. What does Carlos have to lie for? Especially 10 years later? And it looks like Luis Ruelas, Tre’s husband agrees.

“I’ve been quiet long enough… it’s saddening watching these truths continue to dismantle this families structure to a point of no return,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “A decade of lies & false narratives against my wife. Thank you for shining the light on the truth @carlosking for setting the record straight and telling the truth. My wife was made to look like a liar for the past 10 years. #Vindicated.”

Welp. Things are not looking so great for the Gorgas. After the drink-throwing incident with Jennifer Aydin and watching Joe call a woman a “dirty bitch” while her husband wasn’t around making him look even more disgusting to his dramatic performance on the RHONJ panel… I’m quite over these two. However, I will say, I’m very much looking forward to season 13 and the dynamic shifts.

Bring on the drama.

