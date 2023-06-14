Chase Lemacks Wants a Date With Luann de Lesseps

Chase Lemacks of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has not had much luck with the ladies on the show. He’s really of a different flavor than they are, and his charms aren’t rubbing off. Plus, with the drama he’s experiencing on deck with his boss – he’s probably a little tenser than usual.

Chase found himself on Watch What Happens Live after the recent episode, and it very much seemed like his, and Mads Herrera’s first appearance. Usually, we get a lot of guest energy, but Chase gave us Chill Chase.

When asked by a viewer about his friendships with the ladies, he was glad to be able/forced to keep it platonic with them. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have romance on the brain. Andy Cohen played Rate That Thirst Trap with both him and Mads, and it was a mild range of Bravo celebs.

Who’s a 10?

This is how it went – in order. Rating: model, DJ, Grand Dame, Martha’s Vineyard newb, and Countess Luann de Lesseps. When the Grand Dame came up, Andy said Chase “loves an older gal.” And when the Countess appeared (looking like she was at Crappie Lake), Chase said, “definitely a 10.” Andy said, “Wow.” Followed by “do you want me to set you up?” Chase gave the go-ahead and said that he’ll “fly out.” Well, we hope so because we don’t think the Countess is flying out to you, Chase. Maybe though; stranger things have happened.

In a very comical way, everyone said they were “serious” on stage, and Andy said that’s he’s texting Luann when they get off the air.

What follows? A non-thirst trap of Captain Lee. Seriously, it looks like he’s getting a vaccine or something. And then Andy puts out a non-thirst trap of Chase smiling ear-to-ear. He said, “I just want to see what he’s putting out there.” He’s hiking Andy; not posing! Yeah right…

Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo Mondays at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT’S ANDY FISHING FOR? WAS ANYONE SERIOUS HERE? IS COUNTESS LUANN GOING TO ENTERTAIN THIS IDEA?