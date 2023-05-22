Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan: Welcome To Crappie Lake Trailer Has Arrived and Guest Stars Paula Abdul

At long last, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are returning to our TVs. Real Housewives of New York has been on hiatus for way too long and the fans deserved some goofy reprieve. Thankfully, we’re being gifted with the premiere of Luann and Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake on July 9. Thank the Bravo Gods.

The RHONY alums are heading to Benton, Illinois for a spinoff that’s like the modern-day version of The Simple Life. Luann and Sonja are heading to a small town to do what they do best — garner attention and bring some positivity. Finally, Bravo has released the trailer for the spinoff which looks just as good as promised.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are a modern-day Simple Life

Lu and Sonjarita arrive on a jet to Benton, a town of fewer than 7,000 people that’s gotten even sleepier since the COVID-19 pandemic. The RHONY stars are in town to help make improvements and boost tourism. They’re getting down and dirty and staying in the local motel, Schitt’s Creek style. Like, we’re watching this iconic pair spray their cluttered twin-bed room for bed bugs while the townspeople look on in shock at the “Hollywood” stars. It’s exactly as hilarious as it sounds.

Lu and Sonja also can’t help but get into trouble. They tease the local men and accidentally flash the townspeople during a Christmas in July celebration. “Who do I have to f–k in this town to get a car,” Sonja said in an attempt to escape the summer hear. They also seem to both fancy a local man named Billy, which tracks. Our girls are known for many things, one being an attraction to the same men.

Paula Abdul even makes an appearance on the show to help the ladies really put a spotlight on Benton. It’s gotta be better than Sonja singing “We love you, Benton,” into her vibrator like it was a microphone. I, for one, will be giddily tuned into Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake during its upcoming premiere, as any good RHONY fan should be.

