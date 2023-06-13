Chase Lemacks Slams Gary King’s Leadership: ‘There Was Just No Instruction’

There are rumblings among the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew that Gary King is just as sloppy in professional capacity as he is with his love life. Of course, we have three seasons of evidence that the First Mate has no problem hooking up with multiple female co-workers. All the while, pursuing chief stew Daisy Kelliher.

But what about his role on deck? Certainly, his male bravado is often intimated by competition. This season, deck hand Alex Propson did not pursue Mads Herrera because of his subordinate position to Gary. It seems the First Officer uses his position for personal gain. He does not promote or teach his team, according to Chase Lemacks.

Screwing up was “how we learned”

Chase appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with junior stew Mads to speak about Season 4 of the hit reality TV show.

Andy Cohen asked Chase to play the game of “Gary King For a Day” in which the deck hand was asked how he would approach the presented scenarios if he was First Mate.

“It’s about calling people up not out,” the South Carolina native said.

Andy asked, “how could Gary have been a better leader and taught you and Alex?”

“There was just no instruction. We were expected to know everything. Then we were called out when we did it wrong. I think if he took two hours on the first day he arrived, and walked us around the boat and showed us how everything worked, we would have been fine,” Chase explained.

Andy sounded surprised that Gary, “didn’t take” his team “around” the boat on the first day.

Chase confirmed, “I would just learn where things are on the boat. And would screw up, and then he’d call us out for it. That’s how we learned.”

It’s unsurprising to hear this, given Gary’s clear priorities during the charter season. But it’s a credit to the deck crew that they were able to function as well as they did, just by relying on each other and working things out.

Catch the next episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, on June 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.

