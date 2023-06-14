Jon Hamm and John Slattery Reenact Vanderpump Rules Reunion Fight

It was just a few days ago when Jon Hamm appeared on the Today Show with John Slattery to advertise their new movie, Maggie Moore(s). During the promotional jaunt, Hamm revealed that he was a bit of a Bravo fanatic, much to the surprise of Slattery.

While Jon’s main topic of conversation was the Real Housewives franchise, he also admitted to being a Vanderpump Rules fan. Admittedly, it’s not too much of a shock. Reality TV casts a wide net of appeal, and Jon has made pretty impassioned statements about reality stars in the past.

Well, Watch What Happens Live was their next stop on the advertising tour. Andy Cohen, being the masterful talk show host that he is, had great conversations with the two actors. But on top of great conversation came great performances as Hamm and Slattery participated in a little Clubhouse Playhouse.

The best VPR recap ever

Hamm took the role of James Kennedy, accent and all, while Slattery played Tom Sandoval, with the two reenacting Season 10 Reunion fight highlights. “You’ve always been an opportunist!” Hamm shouted. “An opportunist?” Slattery retorted, “You f**ked Kristen to get on the show. You used my condoms. I stood up for you.”

Without missing a beat, Hamm shot back with “F*** you. I don’t want you to stick up for me. You’re a p***y ass b***h, you’re a clown. Your band sucks d*ck you backstabbing ho!” At this point, Andy lost it along with the audience.

It was then that Slattery asked if he was supposed to have an English accent as well, but Jon reassured him that he was doing just fine. As one might hope, the duo also recreated the iconic “worm with a mustache,” “same haircut for years,” and “poop house” lines. Even Slattery couldn’t contain his laughter at Hamm’s passionate delivery. Truly one of the greatest actors of our time. See the full scene in its entirety above.

