Kelly Bensimon Explains Her 10-Pound Weight Loss: ‘a Lot of Sex’

Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon is strutting back into the limelight. The star, who was best known for her infamous fights with Bethenny Frankel on RHONY, has recently made a career in the high-end real estate game. But she will forever be remembered for her time eating jelly beans and arguing with Bethenny during the “Scary Island” episode.

Kelly joined the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. Kelly put quite a bit of effort into losing some weight before heading to the Caribbean with her co-stars. And that includes some quality time in the boudoir. Dailymail.com has the exclusive details of her transformation.

Cardio does the body good

“I’m 55 – my body started to change after the menopause … I have lost nine inches from working out and dieting: I started out at 145Ib now I’m 135Ib,” she explained. She also touted the fact that she followed the guidelines in her book, I Can Make You Hot! The Supermodel Diet.

But Kelly was wary of eating too little. “As a mother of two and an ex-model, I understand the ramifications of being too thin.”

So, how often does Kelly work out? “I probably work out four to five times a week – it’s all about kinetic energy. I go to Equinox to do DanceBody and Soul Cycle, my body is in the shape it is because I do so many different sports.” She added, “I also have a lot of sex because that’s a cardio.” You go, girl!

Although Kelly has been dating a man for several months, she has yet to reveal his identity. While menopause can lead to hormonal changes that decrease a woman’s sex drive, Kelly is fine in that department.

“Obviously pheromones have a big part to play but you may not be as attractive to others or feel sexy more for the fact you’re not feeling your best and you’re sweating. But every woman goes through it, it’s not a big deal,” Kelly stated.

So, if you see Kelly jogging in the actual New York City streets among traffic, give her a high-five!

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City airs on July 15 on Bravo.

