Dorinda Medley Promises RHONY Legacy Will Deliver: ‘There Is Nothing Like the Oldies’

Have you missed the ladies from the original Real Housewives of New York City? When news broke that the RHONY Legacy series was dead, I was deep in my feelings.

Thankfully we will get to see our RHONY favorites again. Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Ramona Singer all signed on for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5.

Dorinda spoke with Dailymail.com about what viewers can expect from the newest RHUGT cast. And it sounds like the Bravo stars were more than ready for this tropical, cocktail-swilling assignment.

The classics never go out of style

These ladies haven’t been together in a minute, so we can expect some fireworks. “People have been longing to see the girls back,” Dorinda said. “I never say one franchise is better than the other because we want everyone to prosper – there is room for everyone! But there is nothing like the oldies.” Amen!

“We are getting back together for eight days and we’ll have a ball. You never know what happens when you get our group together,” she explained. The group will reportedly start filming later in June someplace in Saint Barthélemy. Such an iconic location for RHONY fans.

“Now we can come back in full force and entertain with all of our craziness, quirkiness, everything that the audience loves,” Dorinda stated. “My mother keeps asking me, ‘Are you prepared for this’? And I’m like, ‘There’s no way to ever prepare. What you think is going to happen, never happens. And what shouldn’t happen, probably will!’” she added.

Welcome back, Ramona

Ramona, who famously announced she was done with Real Housewives, is surprisingly back in the mix. ‘I’m a little nervous but I’m excited. I’m just going to have fun,” she commented. “Hopefully we can do this every year!”

Several of the ladies have already starred in previous seasons of the Peacock series. Luann and Ramona were part of the first cast of RHUGT. During Season 2, Dorinda hosted the cast at her estate, Blue Stone Manor. And while Dorinda tried to make it nice, some of the guests thought they landed the worst hostess ever. In fairness to Dorinda, some of the ladies acted like wild animals. They hid food in their bedrooms. Savages!

I can’t wait for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Show the newbie RHONY ladies how it is done!

Season 14 of the Real Housewives of New York City airs July 15 on Bravo.

