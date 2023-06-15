Stassi Schroeder Says It Was a ‘Waste of Money’ Spending $40K Trying to Make OOTD Day a National Holiday

Is Stassi Schroeder’s Outfit Of The Day (OOTD) still a thing? Yes and no. We still see #OOTD across the Internet so her intention to start a movement happened, but not quite in the way she initially planned. At the time, Stassi was focused on having her own holiday, and OOTD was the premise.

A cute idea on the surface, but the requirements to doing so – a little stringent. Apparently, only a couple dozen potential holidays will come to be. And in the world we live in, every day is pretty much already slated a holiday – making distinguishing yourself a hard task.

What ultimately happened? Stassi dropped $40,000, and at the time thought it was a good business decision. A few short years, a husband, a firing, and a baby (another to come) later – and Stassi isn’t as excited about making OOTD fetch.

Regret?

She’s actually seeing the writing on the wall on this one. On a recent Call Her Daddy Podcast, she said, “What a waste of money.” Guessing she could use that $40,000 now. She went on to describe her actions as, “honestly … so cringe” and suggested she “would not do it again. I would never just throw away that money to have a holiday.”

At the time, Stassi was working with National Day Calendar to get this idea off the ground. However, she soon received information that might have weighed into her decision had she known upfront. What was there to know? That her purchase only covered the first year, and she would have to pay in perpetuity if she wanted to maintain OOTD’s existence.

To describe her reaction, she reflected, “You’re out of your f*cking mind.” But, on the bright side, Stassi, and everyone else for that matter can hashtag their outfit freely – whenever they want.

What else is Stassi up to? She’s talking pregnancy, getting kicked off rides, contemplating Ozempic, and fantasizing about being in the Vanderpump Rules reunion mix.

TELL US – WHAT HOLIDAY WOULD YOU START? DID SHE NOT READ THE FINE PRINT? WHAT ELSE SHOULD SHE TELL US ABOUT?