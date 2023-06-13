Stassi Schroeder Goes Nude For Pregnancy Photo Shoot

There can never be enough nude pregnancy photo shoots. The expectant body should be immortalized in its glory and power and potential. And if you’ve got an adorable bump to rock, all the more so.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recently shared some snaps from such a photo shoot. The Next Level Basic author is pregnant with her second child and wanted to show off her changing form. Of course, fans were divided with some praising the photos, while others called for the former reality star to cover up.

Stassi pays tribute to her “mama’s boy”

Stassi took to her Instagram to share four nude snaps from a photo shoot. Her hair is up in the pics and she is covering her breasts with her hands. In one picture, the VPR alum is looking straight into the camera. The other three show off her gorgeous profile.

“Manifesting a well-adjusted mama’s boy,” Stassi captioned the post.

This is Stassi’s second child with husband Beau Clark. The couple also have a two year old daughter named Hartford. Earlier in 2023, Stassi announced her pregnancy after sharing her plans to give Hartford a sibling in 2023. Goals met.

In March, Stassi and Beau revealed that they were expecting a boy and shared a sweet video reacting to the news.

Fans praised Stassi for skipping the photo shop on these pictures. Most comments were positive and praising the former reality star. A few complained about the nude pictures, but their opinions were drowned out by overwhelming support.

Notably, Stassi had white nail polish on as if in response to Tom Sandoval’s use of the tone during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. One fan suggested the expectant mother “saved” white nail polish from being associated with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Stassi does follow the Scandoval of her alum reality TV show. She even joked that her unborn child knows everything there is about the affair with Raquel Leviss. As for the photos, they show off a glowing expectant mama enjoying her pregnancy.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT NUDE PREGNANCY PHOTOS? SHOULD STASSI HAVE COVERED UP? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HER SKIPPING PHOTO SHOP?