Stassi Schroeder Admits FOMO Over Not Being On Season 10 of Pump Rules

Even though Stassi Schroeder is no longer on Vanderpump Rules, she did admit to having a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) while watching the latest season play out.

Schroeder, 34, was arguably one of the biggest stars on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff during her reign on the show. She had explosive fights with Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, and others.

She first appeared during Season 1 in 2013. The show was a massive hit for the Bravo network — with over a million viewers per episode. Stassi was present until Season 8, when she was let go, along with Kristen, for their alleged racist attack on Vanderpump Rules’ only Black cast member, Faith Stowers. In June 2020, Bravo released the following statement regarding their status on the show, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

It’s been three years since their firing, and fans are split down the middle regarding their potential return in the future. For Stassi, though, there’s no straddling the fence. She wants back in ASAP.

No love lost between Stassi and Sandoval

On a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Stassi admitted to having a bit of FOMO while watching Scandoval play out, but it’s not because of the cameras — it’s because she missed the chance to rip into Tom Sandoval.

When discussing if Mr. Worm, with a mustache, ever liked the former VPR reality star, her answer wasn’t shocking at all.

“No. No, and he never liked me,” she said. “Not being on this last season, it’s like my talents were wasted.”

“This was when I really could have really just like given it to him and been like, ‘I always knew!'”

Stassi revealed she’s always known Tom to be an immoral person. She was waiting for the show to reveal his true colors. “I felt like he was always so beloved, and I would even say to my producers, I’m like, ‘When is he going to get the edit that like I feel like the rest of us see?'” she said.

She added that people have always perceived Sandoval as someone who wants to help others. In her mind, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“That’s not what I’m seeing. I’m seeing somebody who’s constantly blaming others for things and dredging things up from the past, and like, just deflecting constantly. If the rest of us look bad, then he looks good. And I’ve always felt that way,” she said.

“The fact that I’m not on it this season — it’s like, f**k,” she finished.

You can stream the latest season of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

