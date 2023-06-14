Stassi Schroeder Wants to Try Ozempic After Second Baby

Being on reality tv can’t be an easy task, especially when you’re the star of one of Bravo’s biggest shows. Not only are you battling back and forth with your co-stars, but you’ve gotta deal with the viewers too. And as we all know, some of them can be pretty opinionated.

Recently, we’ve seen a wave of Bravolebrities addressing comments about their bodies. In January, fans accused Kyle Richards of using the diabetic drug Ozempic to slim down. She responded to the speculation by saying she’s never taken the drug. Kyle also advised the rumors discredit her hours of hard work.

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours,” Kyle revealed. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

On the other hand, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been very open about using the Big O. She told Andy Cohen during her Watch What Happens Live visit that she hopped on the “bandwagon” before filing the reunion. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else,” she said. Dolores and Andy came under fire afterward, and the praise for the type-2 diabetic drug has seemingly come to a whisper. However, Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, has been extremely open about her interest in the medication.

Stassi wants to visit the Land of Oz

“Oh, my God, I really want to try it when I give birth,” Stassi said on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, ‘I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins,’” she continued.

The former Pump Rules cast member said she values the honest and transparent conversations those in the public eye are having about the use of this drug. “Have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like, and am I thinking about it? Yes, I am.”

“[After] my first pregnancy, I ate bone broth for dinner for six f—king months after I gave birth, and I kind of don’t feel like doing that again. Like, I don’t want to,” she said.

