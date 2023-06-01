Stassi Schroeder Kicked off Universal Studios Ride for ‘Being Pregnant’

What to expect when you’re expecting. Potentially being prevented from enjoying theme park rides could be on that list. That’s what Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder realized during a recent family outing to Universal City, California.

Perhaps Stassi was really hoping to get on that ride with her two year old daughter, Hartford. Or she wasn’t expecting to be excluded because it is a slow ride. Certainly, one assumes there would be a valid medical reason to ban expectant persons. America has a reputation of being the litigation capital of the world, and as such, perhaps it’s an example of being overly cautious.

Regardless of the validity of the rules, Stassi immediately took to Instagram to address her 3.8 million followers. Literally, the theme park is visibly in the background of the video she uploaded to Instagram. The VPR alum needed to get the incident off her chest in the moment.

Stassi is “not embarrassed,” just confused

“They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride to kick me off because I’m pregnant,” Stassi told her followers.

She continued, “I’m not embarrassed or anything. Also it goes like negative two miles an hour like…..Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it.”

The park’s website indicates that there are nine additional rides that ban pregnant riders. The ride is described as one, “that moves through a building along a track that includes slow turning and spinning. A moving walkway is used for boarding and disembarking vehicles.”

Stassi and her unborn son did enjoy other rides at the park such as Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Super Silly Fun Land, and the WaterWorld stunt show.The Bravolebrity’s husband, Beau Clark, accompanied his family as well.

The couple revealed that they were expecting on March 1. Stassi shared ultrasound photos on social media with the caption, “secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

One month later, Stassi and Beau announced they were going to have a boy. The Good The Bad The Baby podcast host told her listeners that she correctly intuited that she was pregnant with a son.

“I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” Stassi said. She added, “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe … I don’t know how to f–king explain it.”

Vanderpump Rules, the show Stassi was fired from in 2020, just aired its explosive reunion on Bravo. Part 3, the final piece in the Scandoval puzzle, will air on Bravo at 9/8c on Wednesday, June 7.

