Tamra Judge Didn’t Steal Dorinda Medley’s Tagline, Says Andy Cohen

When Real Housewives of Orange County returned for Season 17, Tamra Judge was again clutching an orange. And riding a cool motorcycle.

Tamra had been away from RHOC for two whole seasons. And the show certainly needed her pot-stirring talents. When the Season 17 taglines were revealed, another former housewife got a nasty surprise. Tamra’s tagline was, “I might’ve been on pause, but now? I’m ready to play!”

Apparently, so was Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley. When she heard Tamra’s new intro, she got in touch with Andy Cohen. And Dorinda wasn’t happy.

Andy tries to make it nice

Andy addressed the situation on his Radio Andy show. “Now, Tamra’s tagline is something like, ‘I was on pause and now I’m ready to press play,’ and after the taglines came out, Dorinda texted me and said something like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ or something. I go, ‘Yeah, it’s funny, whatever.’” He continued, “I thought Dorinda was commenting on the fact that Tamra was using the word, you know, the term being on pause in her tagline and that Dorinda really in the Housewives cannon, was the first person that I’ve used that term to.”

But Andy was wrong. “Someone sent me a clip yesterday of her on Nick Cannon saying, “I want my tagline to be…” and it was the exact timeline as Tamra.” Welp, Dorinda had picked out her tagline years earlier.

“That’s what she was referring to, so I texted her, and I said, ‘Dorinda, I am so sorry. I am now realizing what you were upset about.’” Andy sent the clip to Tamra, but Dorinda had beat him to the punch.

“So, I know Dorinda talked about it on her Radio Andy show, but just want to give Dorinda the props A., that she came up with it and B., the truth is there are no taglines on Ultimate Girls Trip, so she wouldn’t have necessarily been able to say that tagline,” he explained. “Maybe that’s a little bit, it’s a great tagline and I think it works for Tamra, and I just want to let people know Tamra did not steal it.”

Andy shared that Tamra was apparently given a list of choices to say for her tagline, along with another she thought up. Hopefully, that will make Dorinda feel a bit better.

