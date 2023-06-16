Ariana Madix Gets X-Rated in Vanderpump Rules Bonus Scene

Well, Vanderpump Rules aired its bonus episode, Secrets Revealed, on Wednesday. Some of the secrets were easier to sink our teeth into than others.

We all know that Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, that’s old news. But what many did not know was that Raquel brought Ariana flowers just hours after hooking up with Tom.

Well, Ariana had to have a secret of her own, and that she did. But it probably wasn’t what many people were expecting. Probably not even in the ballpark.

Ariana gets extremely personal

During a girls’ night out, Ariana admitted she doesn’t “c*m from penetration unless it’s penetration in the…” at which point she then pointed to her rear. “I’ll c*m from that real fast.”

In a confessional later on, she used this metaphor to further explain her preference: “Oftentimes when you go to a really exclusive club, the front door is where, like, all of the regular people would be going in, and then the back door is, like, where the really chic celebrities go in.”

Well, that pretty much paints the picture. Look, when it comes to sex, two things matter more than anything else—consent and preference. If Ariana has someone who matches those two things, more power to her. If she wants to keep a t-shirt on, who are we to judge?

While Ariana said she’s enjoying taking things slow with her new man, Daniel Wai, as long as they’re having fun, that’s what counts. Moreover, even though Ariana’s job is to put her life on display for the public, it’s not exactly our place to speculate on her preferences with her new boyfriend.

That said, this whole statement might’ve been a bit TMI. But such is the life of a reality star. They can be as up-front as they want to be, for better or for worse.

