Raquel Leviss Bought Ariana Madix Flowers After Hooking up With Tom Sandoval

Just when we thought we knew everything about Scandoval – there was more! When Raquel Leviss revealed the truth about the timeline of her affair with Tom Sandoval, it was a shock.

It was awful that Raquel was hooking up with her friend, Ariana Madix’s worm with a mustache man. But the fact that it happened right after Ariana’s dog died was just gross. During a Vanderpump Rules “Secrets Revealed” episode, fans gained more insight into the forbidden relationship.

A twisted interaction

Raquel and co-star Charli Burnett paid a visit to Ariana and Sandoval at their house. Raquel carried a vase of flowers for Ariana since her dog, Charlotte, had died. The problem is this was the morning after Sandoval and Raquel first hooked up.

But the interaction between Sandoval and his lover was bizarre. And that is being kind. “It’s been so long!” she exclaimed.

He responded, “You got me flowers? Oh my God, I love it.” You are the only one.

“I barely recognize you anymore,” he told Raquel as he started laughing. Absolutely nothing weird going on here!

Not loving Sandoval and Raquel’s behavior

Am I having a stroke or did this soulless ghoul bring flowers to the man she just screwed behind her grieving best friend’s back? This shit is WILD. #PumpRules #secretsrevealed — Mary Robinson (@CardChick) June 15, 2023

Welp, the Pump Rules fans had a few thoughts about the duo’s odd interactions. “Am I having a stroke or did this soulless ghoul bring flowers to the man she just screwed behind her grieving best friend’s back? This sh*t is WILD. #PumpRules #secretsrevealed,” one fan tweeted.

Another follower posted, “Rachel bringing Ariana flowers the MORNING after she f*cked Sandoval is absolute demon behavior #PumpRules.”

And another fan expressed what so many viewers are feeling. “Watching Raquel walk into Ariana’s house & give her flowers when she just messed with Sandoval the night before filled me with more rage than I care to admit. Just when I thought I was over it boom..I watched “secrets revealed” #pumprules,” the user tweeted.

Meanwhile, Raquel is reportedly still at a mental health treatment facility to work on herself. We don’t know whether or not she is in touch with Sandoval.

Even Sandoval’s bestie, Tom Schwartz, has distanced himself from the wannabe rock star. Better late than never, I guess.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED BY RAQUEL AND SANDOVAL’S INTERACTION? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL END UP TOGETHER?