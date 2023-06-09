Andy Cohen Said Tom Sandoval Weaponized Ariana Madix’s ‘Body Issues’ With T-Shirt Comment

After the conclusion of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Tom Sandoval cemented his place as the most hated man on Bravo. Not only was cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss bad enough but he’s been lying and rubbing it in her face. With ugly, overpriced lightning bolt necklaces, at that. Thankfully, Tom’s projection is just that and Ariana couldn’t care less about his low blows. However, that doesn’t make them right.

A prime example was during the finale episode of the Pump Rules reunion. Ariana rightfully pointed out that he slept with her after he and Raquel had already started a relationship. Sandoval had the audacity to try and clap back by body-shaming Ariana. He remarked that the last time they had sex, Ariana kept her t-shirt on and he didn’t think it was hot. Well, I’m sure Ariana didn’t always think Sandoval’s crusty mustache or sequins pants were hot either but she still stayed faithful.

Andy Cohen warned fans that a cringe-worthy comment from Sandoval was coming during the episode. Now that the world knows exactly how nasty Sandoval got, Andy has quite the reaction to the disrespect.

Tom Sandoval’s manipulation was on full display

On the episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy following the VPR reunion, Andy had to unpack the comment he teased us about. He pointed out that he, like the majority of the world, wears a t-shirt while having sex sometimes and it doesn’t make it not “hot.” Facts. Honestly, maybe Tom should try keeping his shirt on a bit more often, especially whenever he steps on stage to sing his karaoke ditties.

The comment was offensive to not just Ariana, but anyone who has struggled with body issues, Andy commented. “Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body,” Andy said. “So to weaponize that, it was so cringy.” You can say that again. At least Ariana can profit off of yet another example of Sandoval’s evilness on full display. Honestly, I hope the next time Tom *allegedly* sleeps with a groupie or random woman, they end up wearing Ariana’s merch T-shirt right in his stupid face.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT TOM SANDOVAL’S COMMENTS DURING THE VANDERPUMP RULES REUNION? DO YOU AGREE WITH ANDY THAT SANDOVAL WEAPONIZED ARIANA’S INSECURITIES?