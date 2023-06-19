Bethenny Frankel Reveals Daughter Bryn Has Watched Real Housewives

The Real Housewives has been around long enough for multi-generational participation in the show. There are a handful of kids who have been on, or are associated with the show. Teresa Giudice’s four “dorters” are probably the most involved in the show. Elsewhere, the early seasons of Real Housewives of Orange County featured Jeana Keough and Vicki Gunvalson’s kids. In the case of Bethenny Frankel, she famously took a pregnancy test while being filmed, but has largely kept her sole daughter off camera.

Bethenny sheltered Bryn Hoppy from a very messy divorce with the child’s father, Jason Hoppy. During better times, the couple appeared in a spinoff called Bethenny Ever After from 2010 to 2012. Bryn appeared on camera as a baby during those years. But since then, she’s been kept out of the limelight. Now, at 13, Bryn is interested to watch the Real Housewives of New York, especially the seasons involving her mother.

Bryn finds RHONY “entertaining”

Bethenny and Jason split two years after Bryn’s birth in May 2010. They spent almost a decade in court until the reality star won full custody of Bryn in 2021. With the divorce finalized, the Skinnygirl founder also moved on romantically with Paul Bernon. Currently, the pair are betrothed.

In honor of Bryn turning 13, Bethenny gave an exclusive interview to Us Weekly about parenting and her legacy on RHONY. The Skinnygirl founder appeared on the first three seasons, then after a hiatus, returned for Seasons 7 through 11.

“We’re right ‘between’ childhood and adulthood, where they think they know everything, but your job is to protect them from the world and themselves,” Bethenny gushed to the publication. “I love parenting!”

One challenge Bethenny faced is sharing her reality TV legacy with her daughter. Like any other teen, Bryn is a fan of the Real Housewives. But Bethenny revealed that Bryn found watching the drama directed at her mother challenging.

“[Bryn has] watched some of the Housewives,” Frankel revealed. “I think she finds it entertaining but really hates it for me.”

Perhaps as an adult, Bryn will choose to follow her mother’s footsteps into reality TV. Though several second generation Real Housewives kids have reportedly pitched themselves for a spinoff, only to be turned down by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen.

