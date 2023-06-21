Times When Teresa Giudice Totally Crossed the Line

Since 2009, Real Housewives of New Jersey has been a staple for Bravo, mainly in part to Teresa Giudice’s outrageous tantrums that have been caught on film over the years. Teresa burst onto the Real Housewives scene with big hair and a big attitude. But, for the most part, the mother of four daughters came across as sweet. Flash forward to the latest season of the Garden State franchise, and it is hard to find any softness in the OG. The recent season showed her losing her cool with a number of people, but these are the most memorable times Teresa Giudice crossed the line.

Teresa’s Table Flip

Without question, Season 1 Teresa was a spitfire who stood for three things—family, family, family. Throughout the first season, Teresa kept coming up against her arch nemesis, Danielle Staub, who irked the former Macy’s buyer like no other. It was obvious that Danielle never really fit in with the rest of the women, with Tre taking her disdain a step further.

During the season finale, grudges were aired, with Teresa sticking up for her close friend, Dina Manzo. The dinner party from hell started peacefully until Danielle decided to berate the women for gossiping about her ex-husband. This caused Teresa not only to lose her cool but also allowed her to cross into Danielle’s personal space. What proceeded was the OG flipping the table with no help and screaming at Danielle. The move was classic and is still mimicked today.

Teresa Puppeteers Danielle

During Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, Teresa crossed another line when cameras caught her telling Danielle to pull Margaret Josephs’ blonde ponytail. The “Skinny Italian” author was caught red-handed and eventually had to admit to persuading Danielle to perform the attack.

At the time of the attack, all the ladies were shopping in a very classy boutique. Marge had been on the outs with both Danielle and Teresa and as the tension escalated, water was thrown at Danielle. While the liquid should never have been tossed, it was hard to accept that Teresa believed it was okay to encourage her friend to physically hurt someone.

RHONJ Country Club Race

In 2010 during Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 2, Teresa took her hatred for Danielle to a whole new level. Bravo cameras filmed her facing through a prestigious New Jersey country club in order to make a point. After yet another blowout, once again, Teresa Giudice crossed the line, choosing violence instead of mediation. With a broken heel, Teresa chased the mother of two outside into a bush, where she still continued to stalk her prey.

This time, Teresa had backup, as Ashley Holmes stepped in and pulled Danielle’s weave out of her head. The daughter of Jacqueline Laurita was only a minor, but Teresa should have once again known better than to try and harm any cast members.

Teresa Doesn’t Want Joe Happy

No matter what Teresa tries to portray, the RHONJ star doesn’t want to see her little brother, Joe Gorga, happy. Over the years, the two siblings have butted heads on more than one occasion. However, at some point, Teresa turned her hatred into a vendetta. Since then, Teresa has made sure to attack Joe and Melissa Gorga’s marriage on a daily basis.

The most recent season showed Teresa once again inserting herself into the drama and spreading rumors claiming her sister-in-law had kissed another man. Most would agree, trying to break up a marriage isn’t such a good look for Tre and that the newlywed should mind her own business.

Teresa Dragged Her Parents Into the Drama

Perhaps the worst offense that Teresa has done is bring her parents into her feud with Joe. During RHONJ Season 3, viewers watched as both Joe and Teresa lost their cool at Joey Gorga’s baptism. The two couldn’t be happy for one another, and eventually, their loud words spilled into the ears of their mother and father.

It was obvious that Teresa was trying to play up her narrative and garner sympathy from the rest of the housewives. The poorly-timed fight led to Joe crying in the corner while his father, Giacinto, confronted Joe Giudice and Teresa. The OG should have known better than to ever bring her traditional parents into their feud, proving she just loves to cross the line.

