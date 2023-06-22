Alex Baskin Addresses Rumors of Former Cast Returning to Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has sadly ended and my life feels significantly more empty. Wednesday nights were appointment TV and every episode involving the Scandoval felt like a mini-version of watching the Super Bowl. Now that it’s over, there’s a noticeable emptiness that I’m sure every Bravo fan is feeling.

While Pump Rules might not be currently airing on TV, it’s always on the top of our minds. Mainly, fans are left to wonder what’s next. It’s unclear who from the cast will return — who knows if Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss will be brave enough to show their faces in West Hollywood ever again.

The VPR showrunners know exactly what to do to build hype. It’s why it makes sense that the show’s executive producer Alex Baskin recently appeared on a podcast to tease fans about the casting for VPR Season 11. Smartly, he addressed the rumors swirling around the internet that some ghosts from SUR’s past might be back on our TVs in the next batch of episodes.

Vanderpump Rules is at a pivotal moment

Alex was a guest on Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan’s I’ve Had It podcast, where he spoke about all things Vanderpump Rules. The hosts asked about how the showrunner will approach the next season to keep the momentum going. Namely, they wanted to know who could possibly be in the running from the VPR cast members that “left” the show to make a big return.

As always, Alex kept things a bit vague. However, he ensured that they’re hoping to have the “principal cast” from Season 10 to help naturally continue the story. AKA, it’s Queen Ariana Madix’s show now. “Then there might be some appearances from others,” Alex added. “We’re not looking to just shake things up by throwing other people into the zoo.”

Alex is interested in how the SURvers pick up the pieces and move on as an authentic group of friends. “We want to see this group hash it out,” Alex added. That may be tough with the two Poo Poo Heads of the group, but what do I know about producing reality TV? What is very clear is that the next season is going to continue to be a journey that I will be first in line to hop on. Bring it on, Bravo.

