Charli Burnett Asked To Return Full Time in Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Charli Burnett was the unknowing accomplice, or sidekick, to Raquel Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval. She functioned as a good friend before the Vanderpump Rules cast discovered Raquel’s treacherous behavior.

Charli was the only one to stand by Raquel during Katie Maloney’s divorce bash in Lake Havasu and Las Vegas. The SUR employee accompanied Raquel back to LA when Raquel suggested that her mental health was in decline in the presence of Katie, and Lala Kent.

The two girls ended up at the Mondrian’s Skybar during the guys’ night. It was this evening that Sandoval and Raquel went rogue and started their affair. Raquel also bought her scandalous lighting bolt necklace with Charlie by her side. In retrospect, Charlie did not appreciate being used as a sidekick and not knowing what was going on. However, this devious behavior will not deter her from filming Season 11. And it turns out that Charlie has been promoted.

Charli thinks the cast will “fight the entire time” in Season 11

Charli is conflicted about returning, especially considering she would likely be forced to film with Raquel again. Needless to say, this girl is team Ariana Madix.

The former beauty pageant participant told Rolling Stone that it would be “uncomfortable” to film with Raquel because of her loyalty to Ariana.

“I am Ariana’s friend and I’m very upset with everything that’s going on. So I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful,” Charli said.

“How is everyone not going to fight the entire time?” she added, acknowledging the unresolved tension due to Scandoval.

Whether she participates or not, Charli knows that the Vanderpump Rules cast will thrive, despite the conflict.

“A lot of them thrive in that chaotic environment. I also think that with this group, a lot of people flip-flop. I’m actually curious to see if everyone still stays friends like they are right now. Everyone has a really core strength because we all hate Tom [Sandoval] and Raquel [Leviss], but we also know how that goes. I’m very curious to see how it unfolds and I think it probably will unfold very messily,” Charli concluded.

