Andy Cohen Wondered if Raquel Leviss Was ‘Medicated’ at Vanderpump Rules Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion came to a crazy conclusion. Not only did Tom Sandoval make a disgusting and cringe comment about Ariana Madix wearing a t-shirt during sex, but he continued to lie his mustache off.

He coached his lover Raquel Leviss to change the timeline of their relationship. Raquel spoke to producers after the reunion to set the story straight. She shared that she and Sandoval had sex multiple times at Scheana Shay’s nuptials to Brock Davies. Ick.

Raquel’s serene demeanor during the reunion caused an uproar among the cast and VPR viewers. Now host and Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and executive producer Alex Baskin weighed in on Raquel’s stoic demeanor.

Is Raquel numb to the pain?

“I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am,” Andy stated. “But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything.”

Andy also zeroed in on Raquel’s reaction, or lack thereof, when Scheana was crying about losing their friendship. Sandoval’s former side chick watched from a trailer far away due to the restraining order that she took out against Scheana.

“When Scheana is crying her eyes out and [Raquel] says in the trailer, ‘I should have written her a note’ — I found that very confusing and it made me think that, maybe, there was something she was missing about what these relationships really were.” Andy continued, “It made me think that, maybe, she didn’t think they were as real as the other people thought. I didn’t understand.” Ditto.

Raquel “seems very level”

Alex offered his perspective on Raquel and Scheana’s differing reactions. “Raquel and Scheana’s different demeanors in their trailers reflect them as a whole. Scheana was really intense and really agitated,” he explained. “And I think one of Raquel’s traits that I think is drawing a little bit of fire is that she seems very level. In some ways that helped her that day because it helped her get through a really difficult day.”

Alex continued, “But sometimes — where it does her a disservice is — it seems she’s like maybe not affected by what is happening or doesn’t care. She would maintain otherwise but she had a very calm and level demeanor.”

Scheana also shared her emotions about Raquel. “I have been mourning the loss of my friend Raquel and asking myself who the f—k is Rachel,” the Pump Rules star said.

Raquel has been in a mental health treatment facility since she finished filming the reunion. Whether or not she is in touch with her wanna-be rocker boyfriend is up for debate.

Vanderpump Rules is streaming on Peacock if you’d like to catch up.

