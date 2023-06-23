Chris Samuels Wanted to Fight for Marriage to Monique Before She Filed for Divorce

Chris Samuels was blind-sided when Monique Samuels filed for divorce on April 14 after eleven years of marriage. The former couple appeared on Real Housewives of Potomac for three seasons with their three children. It was lovely to watch them parenting Christopher, 10, Milani, 9, and Chase, 4.

Unfortunately, as many Real Housewives come to find, their tenure on their respective shows are plagued with rumors and often fabricated drama. Though Monique’s physical altercation with Candiace Dillard was very much a real issue. However, Monique and Chris were forced to deal with a rumor that Monique cheated with a personal trainer.

The couple decided to leave the toxicity behind once filming for Season 5 wrapped. They went on to star in Season One of OWN’s Love & Marriage DC. Chris and Monique stayed out of the spotlight until the divorce filing. But now, questions are being asked about where the former couple go from there.

Monique divorced with “no plan”

A source close to Chris and Monique exclusively told The Messenger that the former NFL player would have chosen to try and work through the issues in their relationship.

“She completely shut off the marriage with no plan and there’s no clear strategy for what this looks like,” the source revealed. “They’ve been struggling for a while, but Chris was wanting to fight for the relationship.”

Monique and Chris have yet to address the logistics of splitting up the family and sharing custody. The source explained, “They’re all in the family home but Monique plans to move out. Right now, she’s busy traveling.”

Really, this family is in the beginning stages of separating. Monique only amended her complaint for absolute divorce on June 15. Hopefully for the sake of the children, Chris and Monique can keep it civil. Sadly, this story is only beginning to unfold.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO MONIQUE FILING FOR DIVORCE? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT CHRIS DIDN’T WANT TO SEPARATE?