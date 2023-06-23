Heather Dubrow on Protecting Her Transgender Son Ace

No life or family, no matter how charmed, is void of challenges. Heather Dubrow and her brood are no different. You’d think in 21st Century America, all children would be accepted with dignity. Unfortunately, Heather’s younger son, Ace Dubrow, has dealt with bigotry, even in their idyllic Newport Beach, California community.

Heather’s youngest child came out as transgender over three months ago. The Real Housewives of Orange County star introduced Ace in a touching social media post on National Son’s Day.

Ace has a great group of family and friends backing him on his journey. Yet Heather revealed conflict with the elder generation in the community,

It’s not Heather’s “job to fight with morons”

“There are challenges with children,” Heather exclusively told The Messenger earlier this week. “If your child, no matter what it is, deviates from what society considers to be the norm, you are worried they’re going to be bullied. You’re worried they’re not going to be accepted. They’re not going to be loved.”

Heather has more than one LGBTQ+ child. In June 2020, Heather’s daughter Max Dubrow announced her bisexuality. Then, in February 2022, the RHOC star revealed her other daughter Kat Dubrow came out as a lesbian.

Certainly having her children accepted has been a huge concern for Heather. But overall Max, Kat, and Ace experienced understanding and acceptance.

“I would say that in our family, we’ve been very lucky with the schools or the friends that they have met,” Heather explained. “I would not say the same of the parents.”

Sadly, issues remain …

“We’ve had issues with some parents, unfortunately,” she added. “But you know, it’s my job to take care of my children, protect my kids, make sure they’re in a safe, healthy environment so they can be successful humans. Then my next step beyond that is to try to help others.” Additionally, she added, “It’s not my job to fight with morons and uneducated people.”

Bigotry aside, the Dubrow household has basically focused on celebrating Pride Month. Heather called her family’s celebrations “pretty lowkey.” Although, “I love a parade and I love a rainbow,” she said. “I love it all. But wouldn’t it be great if it just was our society? That’s what I’m hoping to work to change.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is a fantastic platform for such an agenda. Also, Max and her journey were featured on the previous season of RHOC.

Catch the next episode of Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

