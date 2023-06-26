Ariana Madix Channels Mariah Carey to Pay Raquel Leviss Dust

First-world problems, right? Well, not entirely. Yes, Ariana Madix was having trouble charging her electric car, but as it turns out, she was a little distracted in that objective.

While the Vanderpump Rules star was trying to charge her car, a paparazzo came by, started filming, and began asking her questions. It’s not much of a controversial take anymore to say that paparazzi shouldn’t do what they do.

Is there an ethical way to be a pap? Almost certainly. Is that the way most paparazzi members will do it? Almost certainly not. But that said, Ariana handled it as best she could.

Ariana, a dead car, and the paparazzi

TMZ released the video and accompanying article. In the video, a man records Ariana while she looked at her phone in front of her charging car.

The man asked Ariana if Scandoval was ultimately a good thing because of all the money she made as a result. “Um, I don’t know,” she said simply. Then, when asked if she’d forgive Raquel Leviss, it sounded like Ariana said, “I don’t know her at all.” Channel Mariah Carey, Ariana!

Before the videographer could go on, Ariana said, “Sorry, I’m just trying to figure out how this works.” At which point it sounded like she said, “I’ve never charged my car before.”

The conversation then moved to Father’s Day, and if Ariana thought she might have kids. She said, “I was more thinking about my dad, and he’s dead, so…” For most people, that would be a pretty clear indication the conversation should end. “Father’s Day is not a great day for me,” she said.

Ariana said before the man could go on any further, “I’m just hoping that this will charge my car. I don’t know how this works.” It was clear she wanted to make a swift getaway. It wasn’t hard to tell that she looked uncomfortable in the face of those questions.

