Bo Dietl Says He Sat Down With Joe and Melissa Gorga During RHONJ Drama

One of the most unexpected aspects of 2023 has been the development of one of my new greatest fears in life —¸ Bo Dietl. The shady lawyer Luis Ruelas brought into every Real Housewives of New Jersey fan’s orbit has been a terror, to say the least. I literally get nervous every time I write his name that somehow, little ol’ me will be the target of his arsenal. Bo Dietl, please spare me.

RHONJ Season 13 might be over, but the biting back and forth between Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga will seemingly never end. Following the final episode, RHONJ cast and fandom have a lot of lingering questions, particularly Bo Dietl’s alleged arsenal of dirt on all of Luis’ enemies. If you ask Luis, his threatening to reveal information from a private investigator was his way of making a joke. In the words of Tre — Haha. Laugh. Funny. (I’m scared).

Bo Dietl has become an infamous Bravoleb, thanks to RHONJ Season 13. The private investigator recently appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast to continue the conversation. Now, he has plenty to say about the Gorgas while still staying loyal to his old pal Luis.

Bo Dietl is out and about in Jersey

On the podcast, Bo Dietl told a long and winding story about serendipitously running into the Gorgas at a restaurant. The run-in happened while all of the reunion drama was going down, which sounds like a twisted act of fate.

Bo Dietl didn’t mince his words and told the Gorgas that he wasn’t hired by Luis to look into the skeletons in their closet. “If you can’t accept it … tough sh*t,” Bo allegedly said to the Gorgas. However, the admitted Below Deck fan (I can’t make this stuff up) was upset at Joe Gorga for calling him a liar. “If you call me a liar, you know what I’m gonna do? I’ll investigate you on my own dime, and I’ll find all your dirt,” Bo Dietl said. “Let’s not have a little battle here because you’re going to lose, and that’s not a threat.” Gulp. If I were the Gorgas, I’d be looking into a reality TV version of the witness protection program. They’re for sure on Bo Dietl’s list.

Finally, Bo claims that he encouraged Joe to make things right with his sister. “I said, ‘This stuff has gone so far; this is your blood,'” Luis’ BFF explained. “I guess this is part of their whole appeal, the fighting and all that crap. It doesn’t appeal to me.”

Instead of Real Housewives, Bo Dietl prefers the quiet comforts of shows like Naked and Afraid. It’s very telling of his personality, but I will admit that his Below Deck fandom threw me for a loop. Side note: I should probably be more embarrassed with the sheer amount of information in my brain about Bo Dietl. Seriously, what is happening in 2023?

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BO DIETL’S ALLEGED CONVERSATION WITH THE GORGAS? DO YOU BELIEVE BO DIETL DIDN’T INVESTIGATE THE RHONJ CAST?