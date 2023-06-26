Dolores Catania Says Khloe Kardashian Is Her ‘Queen’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is in a joyful period in her life. She has a new man, Paul Connell. Her ex-husband, Frank Catania, is finally adjusting to the new family dynamics. And the couple is talking about getting engaged. According to Paul, he already has a ring. Now he just needs a divorce so he can walk Dolores down the matrimonial aisle.

Dolores has always been honest about any cosmetic procedures that she had. She admitted to having a Brazilian butt lift, breast augmentation, lipo, a facelift, and a tummy tuck. There is no shame in Dolores’ beauty game. Kudos to her for being open about her decisions.

When Dolores revealed that she was taking Ozempic, she immediately came under fire. But she later clarified that she does take the medication for health reasons, not to just lose weight. And recently, Dolores posted some photos to social media that received quite a bit of attention.

Twinning with Khloe Kardashian

Dolores posted a series of photos on Instagram. She captioned the photos, “In my Khloe Kardashian era (my queen).”

Dolores sported wavy extensions that reached her waist. The RHONJ star modeled bright sky-blue pants and a sexy top. For makeup, Dolores sported shiny pink lips and a light smoky eye.

She garnered lots of comments, including one from her man. “I mean let’s face it, your [sic] doing what everyone else wants to do, being happy and looking great doing it[,] that’s all that matters[,] love life and not hate,” Paul wrote.

“Lookin’ good!” her co-star Jennifer Aydin wrote. RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita posted a heart, clapping, and heart-eyed emoji. “Them curls popping,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield wrote. “Beauty,” Meredith Marks from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City posted.

