Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell Defend Relationship After Margaret Josephs’ Divorce Comments

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 may be all about Teresa Giudice’s wedding, but Dolores Catania hopes to be next in line for the altar. Maybe. Dolo is in her own love bubble with her Irish loverboy Paul Connell. The two are living together and Paul even has a ring. It may have taken Frank Catania some warming up, but Dolo is living her best life.

Whenever someone on RHONJ is living in their rom-com fantasy, Margaret Josephs usually is close by to shatter it. Marge does have a unique and raw perspective on the ups and downs of marriage. However, it does seem to make her unable to support her friends in her relationships with blind loyalty, even over small issues.

It’s why it was pretty shocking when Marge came for Dolo and her man during a recent episode of the RHONJ After Show. Marge claimed that Paul wasn’t yet divorced from his ex-wife, so she didn’t understand how he planned to propose to Dolores. Now, in some subtle social media shade, Paul and Dolores are clapping back at Pigtails.

Dolores Catania isn’t worried about legal logistics

Shortly after Marge’s not-so-nice comments made the rounds, Paul took to Instagram to show off his woman. He posted a selfie with Dolores with a caption that seemed aimed at Margaret. “Sticks & Stones….. We all know the rest of the story. When it’s the one nothing else matters,” the post read. Dolores was obviously quick to comment, “U tell them” to back up her man.

Patterson Dolores didn’t stop the clap backs in Paulie’s comment section. On Twitter, one of her fans called out Margaret for making a big deal out of legal logistics. The fan explained that it’s probably backed up paperwork and all that matters is that Paul is separated from his ex. “Exactly,” Dolores responded with a heart. Margaret never shies back from a verbal tussle, but I wouldn’t want to oppose Patterson Dolores in a love bubble. It sounds like a recipe for embarrassment.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

