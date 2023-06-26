Tamra Judge Hits Back at Claims She and Eddie Judge ‘Lost’ CUT Fitness

It has come full circle for CUT Fitness. There was a lot of drama when Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge opened it a decade ago. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino was booted out of her grand opening bash. Now, Tamra is closing the fitness studio. But not without a lot of drama as well. Both on the series, and on social media.

It’s early into Season 17 and Tamra is shutting the doors at CUT fitness. But drama is not far behind. Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jen Pendranti’s Instagram post enraged Tamra for gloating that her yoga studio remains open. We can all thank Gina Kirschenheiter for her supposed authenticity and being unable to keep quiet in the face of injustice. Nah, she just needs a story line to finance that house she hopes to buy.

That was one specific event, but Eddie and Tamra are taking the closing hard. It’s difficult not to feel some degree of empathy for them. And for those teasing the couple for their business decision on social media, Tamra is ready with a snarky comeback. She will defend herself and her business both on the show, and off.

Tamra says she “could of” kept the gym open

Instagram account housewifehaikus took a jab at the Judges. Blocked_by_Jax shared a screenshot of the post. The account owner shared a picture of Tamra with the following caption, “Eddie is overcompensating for losing CUT by talking about sex all the time, as a family they are fighting to keep that orange, she’s probably worried about where Ryan was on January 6th, the list is endless.”

The Instagram post is not wrong. Just add Tamra’a mom to the mix. That trio talk about their sex life endlessly. Snooze.

Here comes the haiku, “Tamra is stressed; mom lives at home, CUT has shut down, Ryan’s a cowboy.”

It’s a clever dig. But the former fitness competitor had a comeback ready.

“Crock of sh*t. We didn’t lose CUT. We made the tough decision to close it down due to covid. We could [of] kept it open and pushed forward, but it didn’t make sense when we have an extremely successful cbd biz! We’re good people!” Tamra posted in the comments.

It’s an explanation that involves splitting hairs. Membership was ultimately down, and it wasn’t worth it to keep the business open. But Tamra would want to save face a little bit.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

