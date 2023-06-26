Gina Kirschenheiter Has Plans for ‘Bigger House’ With Travis Mullen

Gina Kirschenheiter less than bougie lifestyle, by Orange County standards, has been a topic of ridicule since her time on the show. Post divorce, and with three kids, her options were limited. Heather Dubrow touring the pad was all kinds of cringe considering her palatial abode.

In 2020, she and her boyfriend Travis Mullen moved into a new home. He added his three kids to the brood, and it’s been a Brady Bunch lifestyle ever since. All joking aside, Gina and Travis seem very happy together and their children have integrated nicely.

But on Episode 3 of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, Gina revealed new plans for a family home.

Gina is planning to upgrade once her kids get older

Sure, splitting the kids by gender and using the three-bedroom home that way works while they are young. But plans have to be made for when Gina and Travis’ kids approach their teenage years.

“It’s only three bedrooms, but we have triple bunkbeds in both the kids’ rooms, so everyone has settled into their own corner,” Gina told PEOPLE at the time she first moved into her current home. “They’re just so happy together, all six of the kids, that it makes us feel so confident in this decision, and reminds us that we’re doing the right thing.”

In 2022, Gina cited future issues when she said, “we do have enough space ’cause our kids are little.” What she revealed during the recent RHOC episode is that she and Travis want to go into selling real estate together. Bravo producers filmed the couple testing each other on the material they would need to master for the real estate licensing exam.

According to her conversation with BravoTV.com, this new professional venture is meant to “provide for our family.” Gina added, “I mean, we’re gonna need a bigger house.”

Hopefully, Gina passes her real estate exam. Based on what was shown on RHOC, she may have some work to do.

