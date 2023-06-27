Teresa Guidice’s Prenup Decision Will Probably Come Back To Bite Her

The OG of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, had an unorthodox path to finding her true love, Luis Ruelas. The mother of four has always prided herself on being a traditional Italian-American housewife. Most of her early responsibilities were to tend to the home and the children, not bring home a paycheck.

However, her blind loyalty to her family has caused her some trouble in the past. While married to Joe Giudice, Teresa kept her head in the sand like an ostrich regarding legal matters. It temporarily cost the Bravo star her freedom. Now with a fresh marriage, Teresa may be kicking herself for not having the father of two sign a prenup.

Teresa Already Got Burned Once

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years, but their union was anything but pleasant. The contractor often was caught on RHONJ episodes belittling the star and talking down to her. It makes sense why Teresa probably never pried into her husband’s business affairs or shared taxes, as Joe would have mocked her questioning. Sadly, Teresa learned the hard way that her husband couldn’t be trusted to do the right thing.

Both Joe and Teresa served time in jail for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. The duo were accused of making false claims about their income when they applied for loans in 2009. Joe and Teresa were also accused of hiding their assets in a bankruptcy filing. Due to not taking the time to read the paperwork Joe had asked her to sign, Teresa was also part of the crime.

Teresa Has a Book Empire

Another reason that Teresa may regret not having signed a prenup with Luis is that she has penned several popular titles and still earns advances and royalties from her books. In total, Teresa has written six books—Turning the Tables; Skinny Italian; Fabulicious!; Fabulicious: Fast and Fit; and Fabulicious! On the Grill, and Standing Strong.

Per Women’s Health, Teresa was given a $250,000 advance for her 2010 cookbook and earned $30,000 in royalties. It stands to reason that as Teresa became more and more of a household name, the publishing company probably gave her more for each book.

Teresa Gets a Large Bravo Paycheck

There is no arguing that Teresa is a star when the camera hits her, as she always delivers drama. Bravo wasn’t about to let their girl go and gave Teresa a major pay hike for RHONJ Season 10. Since 2009, Teresa has been collecting a Bravo paycheck with Distractify, noting Teresa was making $62,000 an episode.

It has been argued that Luis is only with Teresa for her money. With a season income of around $1,116,000, it would make sense why those close to the Bravo personality are leery of her new husband. Luis came to the relationship with baggage, and numerous vendors having sued Luis for unpaid bills, according to The Sun. At one point, Luis was said to have owed $646,000 in debt.

Teresa is a bona fide hustler and has often been accused of having too many endorsement deals. The former Macy’s buyer has made numerous business deals over her years as a Housewife, including her own wine collection. Teresa has had to claw her way out of her murky financial situation since her bankruptcy and divorce from Joe, and this has included peddling multiple goods.

On her own social media platform, Teresa has hocked an online luggage store, fake designer bags and clothes, an activewear apparel brand, Electric Yoga, and Dano’s Tequila, to name a few. While Teresa has had to provide for her daughters, she makes a pretty penny pushing merchandise to her followers. Gobankingrates.com noted that with an average of seven sponsored posts, Teresa could be making around $105,00 per month.

Over the years, Teresa has amassed a small fortune. It could now half be Luis’ if the couple ever decided to part ways. However, for Teresa, this marriage is true love. She clearly isn’t thinking her love bubble will ever pop, with fans hoping she is right.

