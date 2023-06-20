Richie Wakile Shades Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga in ‘Family’ Instagram Post

What is Richie Wakile doing? Is he bored? Has he grown weary from being out of the spotlight? Or is something else going on? Sadly, true intentions are difficult to decipher with people on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Last time we heard from the Wakiles, they didn’t like Teresa Giudice or the Gorgas. And now it seems, coincidentally almost, more people are coming out of the woodwork to bash Melissa and Joe Gorga. First Jacqueline Laurita, who Tre reconciled with. But is she also reaching out to the cousins she ditched? Richie posted a very interesting little message on his Instagram Stories.

Is Tre calling in the troops?

via @richardwakile Instagram Story

Teresa had a very bad season on RHONJ. Luis Ruelas managed to threaten almost all of the cast, with the exception of Dolores Catania who is too intimidated to disagree in any way. Both Tre and Melissa are allegedly in danger of losing their job. From Teresa’s POV, the best thing to do would be to show how much support is behind her.

The only thing better than hiring private detectives to research someone’s past is to resurrect a dead relationship. There are no better testimonies of how great someone is than how they manage to smooth over troubled waters. Jacqueline did it and now fans are wondering if the Wakiles are doing it too.

In his Instagram Stories, former Tre hater Richie posted a cryptic message. “No family is perfect. We argue, we fight, we even stop talking to each other at times, but in the end, family is family. The love will always be there.” Hmmm. And then, highlighted at the bottom, an additional note.

“NOT FOR SOME FARM ANIMALS” in all caps. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if we start hearing about Tre and her family “getting back together.” As long as “family” doesn’t include her brother Joe.

So what do you think, a random social media moment from Richie? Or is this a tactical move by Teresa’s camp to get people on her side after her questionable return status?

TELL US – WILL THE WAKILES REUNITE WITH TERESA? WHY IS RICHIE STIRRING THE POT? DO YOU THINK TERESA HAS BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THEM?