Tom Girardi Ordered to Turn Over Unredacted Mental Evaluation in Fraud Case

The walls seem to be closing in on Tom Girardi. People have been waiting for Tom to go to trial for YEARS and we might be getting our wish. It was all going okay for Tom and Erika Jayne until the couple decided to divorce and the can of worms was OPENED. That’s when Erika joined her fellow co-stars in court on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Law & Disorder.

Tom is accused of embezzling around $15 million from his legal clients during a ten-year timespan. He’s also been charged with several counts of wire fraud, which appears normal in the Bravoverse. Ultimately, Big Daddy Tommy lost everything and might have hatched a new plan.

After Tom was declared allegedly suffering from Alzheimer’s, he was in an assisted living facility. Additionally, his family said he had dementia which might have impacted his cognitive abilities. Well, dementia be damned. The diagnosis was challenged and now Tom is not having a good week as his case further deteriorates around him.

Is time up for Big Tommy?

A federal judge determined Tom has to turn over a copy of an unredacted report on his mental state. This comes after Tom objected to revealing the information. Radar obtained court docs that show the judge wants the report for review.

Dr. Diana Goldstein, an “expert” neuropsychologist, was hired to perform a mental evaluation on Tom. She determined he was good to go to stand trial, which pretty much negates everything Erika said about his health.

Despite Dr. Diana’s conclusion, Big Tommy refused to allow the government to read the unredacted report. He feels there is “no valid reason” to view the information, including his “alcohol use.” Tom advised it was a “result in the prosecution team being tainted.” NOT TAINTED!

The motion read, “Importantly, the Court, needs access to the full set of information regarding the evaluations that have been conducted in order to reach an informed decision regarding defendant’s competency.”

The prosecution said, “The redacted portions seem to primarily involve the defendant’s responses to questions about the charges in the instant matter, which go to the crux of the proceedings.” Recently, the judge ruled in the government’s favor. The report has not been viewed by the prosecution and the judge will decide if they indeed get to review the findings.

Wow, Tom just keeps sinking further into the hole. We’ll keep you posted as the case proceeds. Once again, Jay Edelson is having a fantastic day.

