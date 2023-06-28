Dancing With the Stars Pro Mark Ballas Expecting First Baby With Wife BC Jean

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was the end of the era. Beloved judge Len Goodman retired, before he sadly passed away. And longtime pro Cheryl Burke decided to exit the ballroom.

Fan favorite Mark Ballas made a return to DWTS after a five-year break. The two-time Mirrorball winner competed with partner Charli D’Amelio. The duo brought home another win.

In March 2023, Mark announced that he was retiring from the ballroom. He competed for an impressive 20 seasons on the show. He saved his last dance for Charli during the final night of the DWTS tour. But now Mark and his wife, BC Jean, have a wonderful new project in the works.

Mark will be singing lullabies

Mark and BC announced that they are expecting their first child via an Instagram Reel. They showcased videos and photos. The couple wrote, “Lately we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach.”

The duo hugged at the end of the video as BC showed off her growing bump. They added, “Also we’ve been making a tiny human. Coming soon.”

Waltzing in to congratulate the expectant parents

There is a legit baby boom in that DWTS ballroom. Naturally, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages. New mom Daniella Karagach posted, “Kita can’t wait to meet her soon to be bestie.” Former pro, and new host Julianne Hough wrote, “Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already!”

Pro Emma Slater posted, “I’ve been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can’t wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!!” Charli wrote, “So happy for you both!!!!”

Mark’s longtime friend, and DWTS judge, Derek Hough commented, “Uncle D can’t wait !!!!!!” Val Chmerkovskiy posted, “Love you bro!!! So happy for you and BC!!! the squad is growing !” Val and his wife Jenna Johnson welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023.

Former dance pro Lindsay Arnold commented, “So so happy for you two.” Lindsay welcomed her second baby girl in May 2023. And Peta Murgatroyd, who recently gave birth to her second child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wrote, “So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guys.”

Congratulations, Mark and BC!

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall, Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

