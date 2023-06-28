RHOC Star Emily Simpson Admits Using Ozempic Days After Denial

These days, it seems like everyone, celebrity or not, is using the magical drug we like to call Ozempy to get whipped into shape. Of course, there’s no shame in their game, especially for those too busy balancing their many jobs and focusing on their families to consider other weight loss alternatives.

Recently, there has been a surge in interest from fans of the Real Housewives — accusing several stars of taking a trip to Oz for a quick tuneup. Kyle Richards was one of the first Housewives under scrutiny after posting photos on her Instagram in 2023.

Some Bravo stars have admitted to their use of the drug. Dolores Catania appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and boasted about her consumption. While other Bravolebs, including Kyle and the Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson, have denied the speculation surrounding them. However, just days after denying her use of the Big O, Emily has changed her tune.

Emily admitted to using Ozempy

The RHOC star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live and shared about her personal fitness journey after a “mental breakdown.”

“I don’t know what happened. I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming, and I ate too much … and just didn’t get enough sleep, didn’t exercise,” Emily said. She explained that her doctor suggested Ozempic after diagnosing her as pre-diabetic.

“So I did. I did that in December,” Emily continued. “For one month, and you know, that was a great kickstart for me.” She admitted to usually eating smaller portions of meals throughout the day and stopped paying attention to what she consumed; however, Ozempic helped her put those habits to rest. Ultimately, she stopped using the drug because it left her depleted.

“I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic, and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids,” she said, “but it does make you feel full, and it does make you, for me, it was like a refresh.”

The reality star also said she spent some time under the knife — getting liposuction on her arms and a breast reduction — revealing she was “so happy” with the results.

Through it all, it appears Simpson was somewhat of a self-love journey.

“I don’t want to be detrimental to myself [and] say negative things about myself. I have a daughter. There’s women out there. You know?” she said. “I just think it’s important that I embrace who I was at that time and now I’ve gotten healthier. I feel better about myself, but I still think I was hot.”

