Real Housewives of Orange County Star Emily Simpson Denies Ozempic Accusations

Another Real Housewife had to answer to ozempic for weight loss rumors. You can’t shed pounds as a celebrity these days without being accused of using the trendy weight loss drug.

It’s Emily Simpson’s turn. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a noticeably slimmer flame in recent social media posts. As such, haters accused the reality TV star of relying on quick-fix weight loss drugs for Type II diabetes sufferers.

Emily credits “heavy lifting” for her transformation

“How’s that ozempic workkng [sic] out for you?” one follower wrote in response to Emily’s pictures.

The follower then opined how “sad” it was that Emily supposedly believed that she “needs to change her body temporarily because it will all revert back to how it was before when she stops taking,” the semaglutide.

Another hater added, “which diet pill did you use?! We all know now that’s the Hollywood secret! Ozempic & what else works?! Cause it’s NOT all diet & exercise.”

Emily clapped back quickly. She wrote, “you don’t know me and nothing will ‘revert back’ bc my arms are jacked from heavy lifting 7 days a week.”

Emily’s 30 pound weight loss was on display in a series of pictures that the RHOC star posted to Instagram. In one, she is flanked by her twins sons, Luke and Keller. An L*Space black jumpsuit with side cutouts showed off her enviable figure.

“I worked my butt off to get here and I’m so proud of how far I’ve come and continue to go!” she captioned the recent Instagram post.

Emily took a moment to congratulate herself on the incredible transformation. And she did it all while in the public eye.

“I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show,” the mother of three added. “Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!”

Regardless of whether the public believes Emily or not, the RHOC star looks stunning. Maybe she can’t join the Real Housewives of Ozempic crowd, but Emily is doing just fine in Orange County.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK EMILY’S USED OZEMPIC TO LOSE WEIGHT? IF SO, WHY WOULD SHE DENY USING IT? DO YOU THINK HER FASHION CHOICES ON RHOC WILL CHANGE AS A RESULT?