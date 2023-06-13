Garcelle Beauvais Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation

You can’t do anything these days without being accused of visiting the Land of Oz. Probably because most people who have rapidly lost weight in recent months are doing it the injection way. Now Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is out here on the trail of denial.

Garcelle doesn’t want speculation about any weight loss she might experience. Her RHOBH castmates Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne have both been rumored to use Ozempic due to slimmer figures, but Garcelle is not the one. Bravo shared pics of Garcelle and Sutton Stracke at Pride on Twitter and one follower noticed Garcelle’s reduced waistline. She immediately shut down any question about using the diabetes drug to drop pounds.

Don’t question the queen!

Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!! — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) June 11, 2023

When a fan posted, “Gracelle [sic] has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” Garcelle entered the chat without haste and replied, “Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!”

While many people in the entertainment industry are resorting to Ozempic, which is a medication for type 2 diabetes, some do still do it the old-fashioned way by eating right and going to the gym. That said, the latest trend has certainly caused an uproar, as it’s become hard to get for some diabetes patients to get at this point.

Sutton speaks too

Sutton even chimed in the comments with, “Gettem!” Back in March, Garcelle told People, “I’m working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape. So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you [by using Ozempic] and I’m like, ‘That’s just cheating.’”

This should clear up any further hypothesis surrounding Garcelle’s bod for now.

