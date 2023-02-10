Kyle Richards Calls Ozempic Weight Loss Rumors “Frustrating”

Kyle Richards was subjected, yet again, to grilling about her impressive physique. Yes, it’s time to revisit the caper of Kyle’s whittled waistline. And we’re rounding up the usual suspect. That’s Ozempic, of course. The weight loss drug taking Hollywood by storm. Except maybe it’s all hype because everyone denies using it, including the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

She’s already had to deny using Ozempic once after posting a series of workout pictures on her social media. Extra reported that Kyle was questioned again during a red carpet event in NYC for Red Dress Collection 2023.

Kyle labeled the accusations “frustrating,” because use of the medicine would discredit all the hard work she’s put into her fitness regimen.

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours,” Kyle revealed. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

Kyle is following in her RHOBH bestie Teddi Mellencamp’s footsteps by hoping to be an inspiration to others on their fitness journey. So using Ozempic would not be conducive to her attempts at being a fitness influencer.

“Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people,” Kyle explained. “So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”

Kyle has been championing healthy eating, which includes removing alcohol from her diet, and sleeping early. She’s been sharing workouts on social media as well, so the Ozempic rumors hardly make sense.

At the Red Dress Collection event, Kyle spoke of another important aspect of women’s health– cardiovascular disease. She said, “I don’t think a lot of people realize that heart disease is the number one killer in women, more than cancer… I hear stories like Lisa Marie Presley and I thought, ‘My God, she’s not that much older than me,’ and it’s really scary.”

The RHOBH veteran was also asked why she wanted Chrissy Teigen to join the cast. Kyle gave her opinion, but explained it was unlikely that the former model would be signing on.

“I’ve always said that because Chrissy’s very fun and funny, but I know she has the baby, so I don’t know,” Kyle said. “Now, I have my eyes peeled for some other people… I just want someone who’s fun and funny. I just want to laugh and have fun.”

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]