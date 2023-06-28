Tamra Judge Shades Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Special

It’s the beef that keeps on beefing. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has been engaged in heated verbal warfare with Teresa Giudice. If you are looking for clever insults and witty banter, you won’t find it between these two. It’s pretty basic and pretty petty, albeit entertaining to watch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG accused Tammy Sue of being a “bad friend” when Tamra had Caroline Manzo on her podcast amid her feud with Brandi Glanville. Tamra maintained Brandi didn’t care about Caroline’s presence and Tre shouldn’t have either. That one little moment of Teresa opening her mouth put her on Tamra’s radar – and no one really wants to be on Tamra’s radar.

The two take occasional shots at each other and a cease-fire hasn’t been called. In the most recent assault, Tamra went after Teresa’s Bravo wedding special.

Mine was bigger than yours!

This is a situation we can be sure MENSA will remain far away from, but Bo Dietl may or may not show up at Tammy Sue’s front door. The belittling battle continues and this time Teresa’s elegant, understated wedding is the topic. Tamra dropped this little gem when hosting “An Evening with the Tres Amigas” at California’s Irvine Improv. Page Six shared the details.

Tamra shaded Tre’s wedding special because it was a measly, pathetic one-episode while Tamra’s was three. “Sorry, Teresa. Mine was three; yours was one,” she said. Wow, what a zinger – said no one. Is this the best we can do now?

Tamra told the audience if she had the chance to join another Real Housewives franchise, it would be New Jersey. “I have a bone to pick with Teresa,” Tamra admitted. Okay so pick the bone – less talk, more action.

Previously Tamra has called Teresa “jailbird”, “forehead”, and “ding-dong” on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp. She also labeled Tre the most overrated Housewife on Bravo, which may or may not be factually accurate.

Perhaps Tamra and Teresa will both be selected for the next installment of RHUGT: Mortal Kombat. These two definitely have bad blood in the water and Bravo will undoubtedly house the sharks together at some point.

