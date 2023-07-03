Michael Jordan Reportedly Does Not Approve of Larsa Pippen Dating His Son

Welp. There may be a few more fireworks this July 4th when Larsa Pippen hears what her boyfriend’s daddy had to say. The Real Housewives of Miami star has been involved with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus since 2022.

At first Larsa and Marcus denied their love affair. Larsa was previously married to Scottie Pippen and with the GOAT being Marcus’ father, it was a curious situation. After going official and declaring their love to the masses, Larsa assured everyone Marcus’ family was totally on board with the relationship. But Big Mike might not be as jovial as Larsa thinks.

As Larsa rushes to her podcast …

MJ isn’t going to beat around the bush, and I kind of wish someone had asked him sooner. Whilst out dining at Matignon in Paris, Michael was asked how he feels about Marcus getting serious with Larsa. Spoiler alert, Larsa is about to have a meltdown somewhere. TMZ has the scoop.

Initially, Michael laughed at the question – but paps aren’t easily dissuaded. When MJ was asked directly if he approves of the couple and he basically yelled out, “NO!” When he was asked for a third time, Michael just shook his head no.

Oh my. This vastly differs from the narrative Larsa would want others to believe. She recently appeared on the Tamron Hall show and said everything was hunky dory and she spent holidays with the family. “I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” Larsa said.

Larsa and Marcus even created their own podcast specifically devoted to the magic of their union and dispelling any negativity. No word on whether or not Big Daddy Mike turned down an invite to appear on the show.

While Larsa and Marcus have been together for a minute now, people did side-eye their hookup due to a slight age difference. And perhaps accused Larsa of being a gold-digger and going after that Jordan fortune. At this time, Larsa is currently counting her Pippen money after getting half of his bank account in a court ruling.

Stay tuned to see what Larsa says about Big Mike’s comments, I’m sure he was just “joking.”

