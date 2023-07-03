No One on Pump Rules Cast in Touch With Tom Sandoval

After everything that happened on Vanderpump Rules Season 10, especially the explosive reunion, it’s a wonder that anyone still gives Tom Sandoval the time of day. Well, that might not be the case anymore.

I’m sure we all know the story by now. Tom cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss and has been facing the fire ever since. Unfortunately, thanks to all the attention, Tom likely profited from Scandoval more than suffered from it.

Of course, in the court of public opinion, Tom’s gone way downhill. And while the burst of attention may have done some short-term good, the consequences of his actions may finally be catching up to him.

Tom’s unsteady future on Vanderpump Rules

A source close to the stars of VPR told The Messenger that “No one in the cast is in touch with Sandoval.” The source further clarified that when they said “no one,” they meant no one. That includes Tom’s business partner and close friend, Tom Schwartz.

If the source is correct, the question arises of what exactly “in touch” means. We know that Tom is returning for VPR Season 11. So if no one in the cast is in touch with him, what exactly does that look like? In theory, they’ll have to communicate with him in front of cameras. Perhaps this is why rumors have circulated about looking for new cast members to join Vanderpump Rules.

Moreover, speculation still flies over what role Raquel might have in the new season, if any. Other sources close to the cast told The Messenger that Raquel is still in negotiations to return, and her come back is still uncertain at this point. But one thing’s for sure — with Tom’s return, a lot of people will be hate-watching.

The premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has yet to be announced.

