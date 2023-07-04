Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spotted Eating Together Amid Separation Reports

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky want the world to know that they are still close. Whether or not they are officially separating, they’re remaining amicable. That was clear when the two were spotted eating together in Aspen, as reports of their split began to surface. One Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan spotted the couple grabbing a bite to eat. The exact location hasn’t been determined, but what we do know is that they were in Aspen at the time of the picture being taken, and the news of their split being shared.

Keeping it friendly

Going it alone, the pair donned hats and casual wear, probably hoping to keep a low profile. The person who spotted them said they appeared to be “super friendly,” and even “hugged.” So, while reports they are separating may be true, it is clear that the duo want to keep things friendly as they try to work out their issues.

News of their alleged separation broke on July 3, and the couple then released a carefully-worded joint statement. It denied that they would be getting a divorce, but confirmed that they had experienced the most challenging year of their marriage to-date. They asked for privacy while they figure out their next steps.

As is often the case, everybody had something to say. One of the first to speak was infamous RHOBH psychic, Allison DuBois. She appeared in the first season of the show, and predicted the downfall of Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship. Allison predicted that once their children had grown up, they would have nothing in common. She also told Kyle that Mauricio would never “emotionally fulfill” her. No wonder that night went down as the “dinner party from Hell.”

