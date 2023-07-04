Kyle Richards Takes Out $5.4 Million Mortgage

Debt will keep them together. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be on the verge of splitting up, but they are still tied together by a massive home loan on their $8,253,000 property.

Kyle and Mauricio bought the lavish Encino home in October 2017. The upgrade was featured on RHOBH, and Kyle hosted many cast parties there in recent years.

But now, on the heels of the reports that the couple are set to part ways after 27 years of marriage, the loan seems to indicate more trouble in paradise.

What does this mean for their separation?

According to property documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kyle and her real estate broker husband borrowed $5.4 million against the property from Morgan Stanley Private Bank.

Mauricio’s real estate company, The Agency, has a description of the estate on their website. The colonial-style mansion was built in 1912 and features seven bedrooms and seven baths. The master room boasts an 800-square-foot balcony as well.

In addition, the family can enjoy a home theater, sports court, and a swimming pool. According to the website, there is a 1,600-square-foot guest house on the grounds.

It’s a visual wonder. But what is going on behind closed doors? Just this week, Kyle and Mauricio denied they would be getting a divorce. According to reports, despite seemingly breaking up, the couple chose to live together for the sake of their daughters. Of course, more details can be expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were revealed to have taken out three major loans against their house since 2018. What is going on over there in Beverly Hills? Has the sheen worn off the lifestyle of our favorite Real Housewives?

