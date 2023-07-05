NeNe Leakes Reached Out to Kim Zolciak Amid Bitter Divorce

Welp, here it is. This is the show. One of the most famous friendships in Bravo history could actually pull it off. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak have reconnected.

While the occasion might be sad, RHOA fans will take what they can get these days. The ratings are poor on the current season and two of the prominent player alums have a lot going on in their private lives.

After their relationship broke down on camera, Kim and NeNe settled into mutual loathing. Now that Kim is going through a very nasty and very public divorce, NeNe reached out. TMZ caught up with NeNe on Rodeo Drive.

Get back together already!

The simple solution to the RHOA woes would be to get NeNe and Kim back immediately. But NeNe went scorched earth with both Bravo and Andy Cohen and there is no coming back from what she did. It sucks but it’s business, baby.

NeNe got in touch with Kimbo because she’s a real one and real ones know you call when things are bad. Previous issues can be set aside to show empathy and we love to see it. She acknowledged giving Kim a call because Kim showed support when NeNe was going through bad times.

That said, NeNe wasn’t really able to read how Kim is truly doing with the dumpster fire that is her life. “I don’t know how she’s doing overall,” NeNe shared. “I would have to think she’s taking it hard, it’s divorce.”

Then she was asked the burning question if RHOA “needs Kim and NeNe back on the show.” NeNe advised everyone to “check the ratings,” which is fair. But once again I’m unable to visualize a situation where Bravo would forgive NeNe.

But what NeNe and Kim could do is pitch their own show to another network. The question is, would you watch it?

TELL US – DO YOU THINK NENE AND KIM WILL REKINDLE THEIR FRIENDSHIP? ARE YOU SURPRISED NENE REACHED OUT TO KIM?