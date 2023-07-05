Tamra Judge Names Her Bravo Bestie, and It’s NOT Vicki Gunvalson

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge may be a member of the Tres Amigas, along with Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson, but her admitted “bestie for life” is a housewife from another franchise. And a former one, at that.

When Tamra took to Instagram on July 2 to wish her podcast co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave a happy birthday, she revealed the true status of their relationship. Tamra posted a video montage of Teddi and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my bestie for life.”

Uh oh. Vicki is not going to like this. She’s already jealous of Tedious over her joint podcast with Tammy Sue, in addition to being resentful of their close friendship. She even went so far as to ban Teddi from attending “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” at the Irvine Improv on June 27.

“You had me at, ‘Can you talk?'”

Pictured: Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge (Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020 after only two seasons, John Mellencamp’s daughter recovered quickly. In 2021, she and Tammy Sue launched their successful Two T’s in a Pod podcast. Because, as the blurb on their page says, ” Who knows housewives better than housewives?! Right?!” Extraneous punctuation aside, they have a good point.

Also fired from her Housewives franchise after Season 14, Tamra recovered her orange for Season 17. She and Teddi first met at a church in Mission Viejo, California, back in 2018. They may have bonded over their mutual pasts as canceled Bravo celebrities. In addition, they both have a history of being fitness coaches, though Tamra and her husband Eddie Judge recently closed their gym, CUT Fitness.

Even though Vicki allegedly tried to get Teddi fired from their podcast (which she denies), she couldn’t prevent the Two T’s from becoming best friends along the way. That must really make her crazy. She’ll just have to console herself by getting naked wasted and drunk-dialing her ex, Steve Lodge.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR TAMRA DESCRIBE TEDDI AS HER “BESTIE FOR LIFE?”