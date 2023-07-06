Joyce Giraud Comments on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separation

Still feeling gobsmacked by the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation? Join the club. It doesn’t matter that Allison DuBois predicted the downfall of their marriage in a psychic reading on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over a decade ago. It doesn’t matter that breakups and messy divorces are a widespread problem in the world of reality TV. Kyle and Mauricio felt like one of those perfect, untouchable couples, so this news is a horrible combination of shocking and upsetting.

As we collectively try to pick our jaws up off the floor, reactions to the split are pouring in from across the Bravo universe. From Allison the Medium to Bethenny Frankel, responses are coming in left and right regarding this Beverly Hills breakup. There are speculations about infidelity, and we’re now hearing from castmates you probably haven’t thought about in years. Remember back in Season 4 when Joyce Giraud was a Real Housewife? Well, even she has something to say about Kyle and Mauricio’s surprising split! Talk about a blast from the past.

Joyce weighs in

Joyce chatted with The Messenger about the news surrounding Kyle and Mauricio’s breakup. In the past, she wasn’t a huge fan of Kyle. When Lisa Vanderpump left the show, Joyce was a vocal critic of the RHOBH cast, condemning Kyle and the gang for “bullying” LVP during her final season on the show. However, it seems she’s recently found some empathy for her former castmate as she navigates the separation from her husband.

Joyce told the outlet, “We are in Europe right now and heard the news. Made me sad as I thought they were a very sweet couple.” She continued, “I just wish them the best as a family and parents to amazing girls. And I hope they can each find happiness.”

We couldn’t agree more with Joyce! Although we’ll still be pouring through every rumor surrounding this breakup, we do want to see the RHOBH OG and her man happy again! Fingers crossed that they work through this. In the meantime, we’ll stand by for Carlton Gebbia’s comment.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return to Bravo in November 2023.

