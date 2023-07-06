Mauricio Umansky Admitted He and Kyle Richards Had to ‘Work At” Their Marriage Months Ago

Words that carry a lot more weight now. Several months prior to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky having their shock separation revealed, the real estate broker admitted that the marriage was not without flaws.

Taking into account that the relationship already endured a decade in the public eye, Kyle and Mauricio seemed solid. And who wouldn’t champion a decades-long marriage? It’s a rare occurrence these days. Even moreso in Beverly Hills.

But now, the shocking split indicates that there was trouble in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills paradise. And an interview from April hinted that it started months prior.

Mauricio and Kyle were “very busy” in the months before their split

The Agency founder gave an interview to Us Weekly three months ago during which he admitted the relationship needed “work.”

He was responding to a trend among Real Housewives stars in which divorce inevitably follows screen time. Mauricio made the comment, but seemed positive about the future as well.

“We’ve had an amazing marriage,” Mauricio said at the time. “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”

The comment did not make waves at the time. But after news broke this week that Mauricio and Kyle “have been separated for a while,” his comments read differently.

On July 3, the former couple shared an Instagram statement on the matter. While legal action has yet to be taken, Mauricio and Kyle are certainly estranged.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

They added, “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” the pair said. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Very notably, Mauricio and Kyle celebrated Independence Day together the day after announcing their shock split. He was still wearing his wedding ring in the photo dump to Instagram.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

