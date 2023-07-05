Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate July 4 Together Amid Separation Rumors

This is what happens when big news breaks right before a holiday. Often, PR will suggest to their clients when they’re about to drop a bomb, do it on a Friday night or before everyone takes a day off.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are now laying the groundwork for what comes next after revealing their marriage is in trouble. We know that for the first time since Giggy Vanderpump was alive, people are anxiously awaiting the new season of RHOBH. And Kyle was still doing the cowboy cosplay with Mo in Aspen for July 4th.

The portrait of a family

Kyle hasn’t posted about Mo on her Instagram in eons. Mauricio tends to share things in almost a corporate fashion, not so much emotionally. So fans were quick to side-eye Mo’s holiday pics on Insta.

The Umansky crew is still chilling in Aspen after Kyle’s niece married. They’re still wearing big hats, and Operation We’re Fine has been implemented. Mauricio’s photo caption read, “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day.” Sure buddy, we’re all fine. How’s … the family?

Obviously, Kyle and Mo are in crisis mode and might have a few regrets about the shocking news regarding their relationship. And I’m sure the whole thing about Kyle’s friendship with Morgan Wade isn’t helping things. But once again we have to look at the positive side and the positive side is Kyle has become somewhat relatable.

The July 4th pics show a family looking very much intact, despite the rumor mill swirling. Kids, dogs, and parades – the only thing missing was a hot apple pie. One photo had Kyle and Mauricio alone, on a cute little street. Mo has his arm around Kyle and she looks like she’s telling him not to touch her with a smile on her face. So, you know, normal stuff.

We’ll have to see what happens when the family returns to LA and settles back into regular life. Or whatever regular life looks like for them now.

