Taylor Armstrong Defends Acting Career Amid Heather Dubrow Feud

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong is notable for a couple of reasons. She is the first Real Housewives cast member to hop franchises.

After a stint on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Taylor popped over to Real Housewives of Orange County. The cotton candy enthusiast may only be appearing as a friend, but she has stirred up plenty of commotion.

Taylor has become a thespian and even offered co-star Heather Dubrow a role in a movie that Taylor was acting in. And that is when the drama hit the fan stage.

Taylor is going after that Oscar, baby

In a recent Instagram Story, Taylor flaunted her upcoming acting credits. “Building up my IMDb credits. I may have been born in the 1900’s but I’m acting in the 2020s,” she wrote.

Her post noted “upcoming” projects on her IMDb profile. She is acting in the drama Guardians, the thriller Masterpiece, and The Squad/Miami, an action film.

Heather, who racked up acting roles on television in the 1990s, was insulted that Taylor mocked her IMDb credits. Oh, the horror! Taylor referenced their feud, which has been playing out on this season of RHOC, in an Instagram post. She posted a carousel of photos from her visit to Watch What Happens Live. She captioned the photos, “IMDb also stands for I am dat bitch.”

Taylor was hurt that Heather didn’t take her offer of the role, or her talents, seriously. In fairness, Fancy Pants didn’t receive anything official about the part. But she could have been more supportive of Taylor’s endeavors. Since Heather has much more acting experience than her co-star.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – SHOULD TAYLOR BE EXCITED ABOUT HER ACTING CAREER? IS HEATHER IN THE WRONG FOR NOT SUPPORTING HER?