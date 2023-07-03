Taylor Armstrong Responds to Heather Dubrow’s ‘Anti-Female’ Attack

Taylor Armstrong was making the most of her part-time role on Real Housewives of Orange County. Taylor is the first housewife to jump to another franchise. After a hiatus, she went from holding a diamond on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to mixing it up with Heather Dubrow.

Heather’s feud with Taylor stemmed from a drunken night when Taylor offered her a role in a movie. Taylor also has a role in the film. Heather went over to help coach Taylor with her acting. Then Heather called the baby thespian “cute,” and left without taking her script. Taylor spoke with Decider about Heather’s recent diss.

Taylor rates Heather’s performance

The newbie to RHOC was still mad about the acting rehearsal. “She was condescending to me, which is what made me so mad and caused all of this. She continued the behavior afterwards by leaving the script behind which just felt dismissive. I had not seen her behave like that in the past, and I didn’t appreciate it,” Taylor explained.

“I was trying to absorb [the] ‘you’re so cute’ comment. Then it took me a minute after she left to be like, yeah, I think she did insult me.” Duh. Heather claimed that she never received any official correspondence about the acting role, so she didn’t take it seriously. What Fancy Pants likely meant was that she didn’t take Taylor seriously.

And who knew that an IMDb page could be the source of such drama? Tamra Judge and Heather squabbled over whose IMDb was superior. Then Tamra told Heather that Taylor had mocked Heather’s page.

“I think she completely overreacted to the whole thing. I wasn’t the one who looked at her IMDb page originally. It was the production company after I suggested they cast her in the movie I was going to be in,” Taylor said. “I was trying to do something positive for Heather’s career, not tear her career down.”

During an argument at dinner, Heather told Taylor she was “anti-female.” Taylor said, “Calling me anti-female, considering all of the work that I do for women and children who experience domestic abuse, is absolutely absurd. I’m the most pro-female person on the planet. I want the best for all women, and that includes Heather.”

She continued, “I want her to succeed and to be happy, just like I do all the rest of the ladies despite our differences. I think I kept my cool by thinking, ‘I’m not even going to respond to that. If you think I’m anti-female, then you don’t know anything about me,’” Taylor added.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU TEAM TAYLOR OR TEAM HEATHER IN THIS ARGUMENT? WAS HEATHER WRONG TO CALL TAYLOR “ANTI-FEMALE?”